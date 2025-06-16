SWAC makes decision on NCAA House settlement

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has officially opted in to the House v. NCAA settlement. This move marks a major step forward in the future of college athlete compensation.

The announcement came after the SWAC’s 2025-26 Annual Spring Meetings held over the weekend. All twelve member schools voted to join the settlement. In addition, the conference will not place scholarship caps on any sport it currently sponsors.

“This is undoubtedly a significant moment for the Southwestern Athletic Conference and our twelve member institutions,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“As we move forward into a new era of intercollegiate athletics, the Southwestern Athletic Conference remains steadfast in our commitment to provide our membership with the resources needed to positively impact our student-athletes academically and athletically.”

House Settlement Finalized on June 6

The House settlement was officially finalized on June 6, 2025, marking a historic shift in college athletics. The agreement allows NCAA Division I schools to share up to $20.5 million per year in revenue directly with student-athletes. This ends the NCAA’s longstanding amateurism model and introduces a new era of compensation and benefits.

Other HBCUs Already Opted In

Before the SWAC’s announcement, several HBCUs had already opted in to the settlement. These include:

Morgan State

Maryland Eastern Shore

Tennessee State

North Carolina A&T

Hampton University

These early decisions reflect a broader trend within the HBCU community to adapt to a changing NCAA landscape. By opting in, these schools are taking proactive steps to support their athletes and remain competitive.