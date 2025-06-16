HBCU Tackles Housing Crisis with $1B Public-Private Partnership

Florida Memorial University (FMU), South Florida’s only HBCU, is taking a bold step to solve one of its biggest challenges: affordable housing. As first reported by the Miami Herald. FMU has partnered with Miami-based developer Redwood Dev Co on a transformative project that will bring new housing, upgraded facilities, and long-term growth to the HBCU campus.

The multi-phase development is expected to cost between $500 million and $1 billion. Reshaping both the university and the surrounding Miami Gardens community.

HBCU Faces Faculty Recruitment Challenges Due to High Housing Costs

FMU Interim President William McCormick shared with the Miami Herald that the university had repeatedly lost out on top faculty candidates, not because of salary, but due to the high cost of housing in South Florida.

“Even when we interviewed qualified candidates, they would accept the job, but then they couldn’t find proper housing,” McCormick said. “So we didn’t get quality hires on board because they just couldn’t afford to find someplace to stay.”

The data supports his concern. According to Salary.com, the average salary for FMU employees is about $77,611. However, Zillow reports that the median home price in Miami Gardens is over $530,000, and the average monthly rent is around $3,000.

HBCU Development Plan Includes Workforce and Student Housing

In response, FMU is leveraging its unused land near campus to launch a major housing and infrastructure project in partnership with Redwood Dev Co. As detailed in the Miami Herald report, the plan includes:

Six residential buildings with 300 units each for workforce housing

1,000 new dormitory beds on campus for students

New amenities such as a café, basketball courts, a turf field, and modern academic facilities

Currently, FMU houses about 800 students on campus. The additional beds could help the university reach President McCormick’s goal of growing enrollment from 1,300 to 3,000 students.

Public-Private Partnership Model Powers the Project

Following a model similar to many public-private partnerships, FMU will lease university-owned land to the developer at a low rate. In return, Redwood Dev Co will finance and build the new facilities.

Construction is expected to begin within the next 12 months. Pricing for the workforce housing units has not been disclosed yet. The project aims to provide more accessible housing options for faculty, staff, and nearby residents.

David Burstyn, co-founder of Redwood Dev Co, told the Miami Herald, “What we’re going to be doing in that first phase is a complete face-lift of the front of the university—security gates, landscaping, and curb appeal. When you drive through FMU, you’ll see a project underway with both short-term results and a long-term vision.”

FMU Shows HBCU Leadership in Community Development

The development was presented to and approved by the FMU Board of Trustees in February. For McCormick, this isn’t just a construction plan—it’s a statement about FMU’s role in the region.

“There’s a big need in Miami-Dade,” he said. “Being able to present an opportunity for residents to get some decent housing is a good testament to our commitment to them, as they’ve been committed to us.”

Redwood co-founder Brian Sidman echoed that sentiment, saying the project would not only serve local housing needs but also fuel FMU’s academic growth. “By having additional housing on the workforce side and helping the local community, we will also help with his [McCormick’s] vision for the university in terms of growing the student population with new best-in-class facilities.”

A Model for HBCUs Nationwide

This ambitious project demonstrates how HBCUs can lead in addressing systemic challenges, such as housing access, while maintaining a focus on education and equity. By aligning development with community needs, Florida Memorial University is setting a powerful example for other institutions.

As a historic HBCU, it partners with a local developer for multi-million dollar upgrades. FMU isn’t just investing in buildings—it’s investing in people, progress, and the future of South Florida.