HBCU athletic department breaks academic record

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville State University, an HBCU with a proud tradition of academic and athletic excellence, has announced a historic achievement by its student-athletes during the Spring 2025 semester. Broncos student-athletes posted a record-breaking 3.42 overall grade point average (GPA), the highest in the department’s history over the past decade.

This milestone marks a continuation of Fayetteville State’s growing reputation among HBCUs for academic performance in athletics. A total of 151 student-athletes earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher, with 91 reaching 3.5 or above, and 32 recording a perfect 4.0. The accomplishment surpasses the previous department record of 3.33 set in Fall 2024.

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, academic support staff, and faculty,” said Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett. “We are proud of the culture of excellence that continues to grow at Fayetteville State.”

FSU men’s basketball registered a 3.37 GPA. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Team GPAs for Spring 2025:

Women’s Bowling – 3.60

Men’s Cross Country – 3.58

Softball – 3.53

Women’s Cross Country – 3.48

Men’s Basketball – 3.37

Women’s Volleyball – 3.31

Men’s Golf – 3.30

Cheerleading – 3.21

Football – 3.10

Women’s Track & Field – 3.10

Women’s Basketball – 3.04 (CIAA champs)

As an HBCU in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Fayetteville State University continues to set the bar for academic excellence, reinforcing the critical role HBCUs play in developing well-rounded student-athletes. This achievement underscores the university’s commitment to preparing student-athletes for success on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.

Fayetteville State remains a shining example of what is possible at an HBCU, where academic and athletic success go hand in hand.