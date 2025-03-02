Fayetteville State claims second straight CIAA Title

BALTIMORE, MD — Fayetteville State claimed its second consecutive CIAA women’s basketball championship with a 64-56 victory over Virginia State (23-6, 14-2 CIAA) at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday. The Broncos (21-7, 13-3 CIAA) were powered by standout performances from Keayna McLaughlin and Talia Trotter, who each scored 15 points. McLaughlin, named the Food Lion MVP of the Game, also contributed eight rebounds and three steals, while Trotter filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Junior Nyah Wilkins was recognized as the CIAA Tournament MVP after averaging nine points and 6.7 rebounds over three games. She played a crucial role in the tournament, scoring 12 points with six rebounds and two steals in the victory over Bluefield State, followed by a double-double performance of 11 points and 10 rebounds against Virginia Union. Both Wilkins and McLaughlin earned spots on the CIAA All-Tournament Team.

Fayetteville State’s defensive intensity proved to be a game-changer, limiting Virginia State to just 14.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc and forcing 18 turnovers, which led to 13 points off takeaways. McLaughlin’s three steals were instrumental in disrupting the Trojans’ offensive rhythm.

The Broncos set the tone early, closing the first quarter with an 11-8 lead. Their momentum carried into the second quarter, where they extended their advantage to 32-17, fueled by a 6-0 run punctuated by a three-pointer from Daziyahna Wilson. Fayetteville State’s efficiency from deep was a key factor, as they knocked down six three-pointers in the second quarter alone.

In the third quarter, the Broncos maintained control, using a 7-0 run to push their lead to 48-32. Virginia State attempted a late rally, but Fayetteville State held firm, entering the final quarter with a 51-39 advantage and never relinquishing control.

Fayetteville State finished the game with eight made three-pointers while holding Virginia State to 36.2 percent shooting from the field. Despite a dominant performance from Virginia State’s Amesha Miller, who led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds, the Trojans were unable to overcome Fayetteville State’s balanced attack and defensive pressure.

With this victory, Fayetteville State secured its second straight CIAA championship, further cementing its legacy in the conference. The Broncos now hold a 6-11 record in championship play dating back to 1976, with their first-ever title coming in 1979, when they also defeated Virginia State, 63-61.