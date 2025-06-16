HBCU at the Epicenter of $4.7 Billion Aerospace Investment

Greensboro, N.C. – JetZero has announced a $4.7 billion investment to build a next-generation aviation production facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) in Greensboro, North Carolina. The move will create more than 14,500 new jobs, making it the largest job announcement in the state’s history. At the center of this groundbreaking development is North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest HBCU.

JetZero Chooses Greensboro—and an HBCU is Leading the Way

JetZero’s facility will produce the Z4, a revolutionary commercial aircraft with an all-wing design. The plane seats 250 passengers and offers up to 50% improved fuel efficiency compared to current models. The factory will be powered by artificial intelligence and digital systems to improve speed, lower costs, and ensure high-quality production.

The company’s headquarters will move from Long Beach, California, to Greensboro once the site is operational. Groundbreaking is expected in the first half of 2026. JetZero plans to deliver its first commercial aircraft by the early 2030s.

But it’s not just about building airplanes. This investment will reshape education, innovation, and workforce development, starting with North Carolina A&T.

A Historic HBCU at the Center of Innovation

N.C. A&T plays a vital role in this project. The university is the top producer of African American engineering graduates in the country. The Department of Mechanical Engineering even offers an aerospace option for undergraduates. This makes it a perfect partner in developing a skilled talent pipeline for JetZero.

Chancellor James R. Martin II emphasized the university’s impact:

“We are future-focused and driven by innovation. JetZero is changing air travel; A&T is changing higher education.”

Image courtesy of JetZero

This fall, N.C. A&T will also launch the state’s first Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence. The degree includes two tracks: Advanced AI Systems, offered by the College of Engineering, and Applied AI, offered through the College of Science and Technology.

Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

JetZero will partner with local institutions, such as Guilford Technical Community College, and others in the region to create customized training programs. These efforts aim to prepare workers quickly and effectively for roles at the new facility.

Jobs at the plant are expected to pay an average salary of over $89,000 per year. That’s a major boost for the local economy—and a powerful incentive for students, especially those coming from HBCUs and community colleges.

John Loyack, vice president of economic development for the North Carolina Community College System, said:

“We’re excited to implement a customized program that will set JetZero up for workforce onboarding success here in North Carolina.”

Why North Carolina?

The state offers a potent mix of talent, business incentives, and infrastructure. With a labor force of 5.5 million, over 49,000 engineers, and more than 30,000 STEM degrees awarded each year, North Carolina has the workforce JetZero needs.

The state also has the lowest corporate tax rate in the country at just 2.25%, with a cost of living below the national average. Add in renewable energy leadership and bipartisan support for sustainability, and it’s clear why JetZero made the move.

“This is a pivotal point for our region,” said Dr. Alfredo Romero, chair of the Department of Economics at N.C. A&T. “It will make the Triad a major player in clean tech and advanced manufacturing.”

An HBCU Leading the Future of Flight

N.C. A&T’s involvement shows how HBCUs are driving the future of innovation. The university has already helped attract global brands, including Boom Supersonic, Honda, Toyota, Corning, and Merck, to North Carolina.

Governor Josh Stein summed it up best:

“From first in flight to the future of flight, North Carolina and our skilled workforce are soaring.”

The JetZero project proves that HBCUs are not only educating the next generation—they’re shaping the industries of tomorrow, with N.C. A&T at the epicenter of this aerospace boom, the future looks bright for students, researchers, and the state as a whole.