Former LSU hoops star joins HBCU coaching staff

Grambling, La. — Grambling State just made a power move. Former LSU women’s basketball star and high school coaching standout Quianna Chaney is officially joining the GSU Lady Tigers as an assistant coach for the 2025–26 season. With deep Louisiana roots and a résumé that blends elite playing experience with proven coaching success, Chaney’s arrival is a big boost for Grambling State — and a major win for HBCU hoops.

Surrounded by Winners

“When you surround yourself with winners, the conversations are just different,” said Grambling head coach Courtney Simmons. “Coach Quianna brings experience, a wealth of knowledge, and an edge I’ve been missing. GSU Women’s Basketball definitely got better today.”

That’s not just talk. Quianna Chaney comes to Grambling after a dominant seven-year run at Southern University Lab School. There she built one of Louisiana’s top high school girls basketball programs. Her teams claimed the 2022 Louisiana State Championship, finished as 2023 State Runner-Up, and secured back-to-back district titles. Along the way, she racked up Coach of the Year honors — including District Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023, and the 2022 Stars of Stars Coach of the Year.

But her legacy started long before the sidelines.

As a player, Chaney was a certified bucket at LSU from 2004 to 2008. Guiding the Tigers to make four straight NCAA Final Four runs. She left Baton Rouge second in school history in three-pointers made and attempted, tallying 1,345 career points. Her list of accolades includes All-SEC and All-Louisiana honors, Academic All-SEC selections, and a reputation as one of the most lethal shooters in program history.

After college, Chaney was drafted 19th overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky before taking her talents overseas to play for Bota? SK in Turkey.

Now, she’s bringing that championship DNA back to the college ranks — this time at a proud HBCU.

“I am truly excited and blessed to join the Grambling State University Women’s Basketball coaching staff,” Chaney said. “When God opens new doors, I walk through them with faith and purpose. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of this historic program — it’s all about the SWAC now!”