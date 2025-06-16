HBCU Community Mourns the Loss of Track & Field Icon

The HBCU community is mourning the loss of a legend. Morehouse College has announced the passing of Thomas Wells, affectionately known as T.J., a longtime assistant coach and proud alumnus. Wells was a key figure in the success of Morehouse’s track and field and cross-country programs for nearly 40 years.

Coach Wells graduated from Morehouse in 1974. He was a two-sport athlete who played football and ran track. In 1987, he returned to campus as a coach. His energy, passion, and leadership helped shape generations of Maroon Tigers.

A Championship Legacy in HBCU Athletics

Coach Wells worked closely with Head Coach Willie Hill to build one of the most dominant programs in HBCU history. Together, they led Morehouse to 38 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championships. These titles spanned cross-country, indoor track, and outdoor track and field.

Wells’ most recent achievement came in February 2025. The Maroon Tigers won the first-ever SIAC Indoor Track & Field Championship. That victory followed the 2024 SIAC Cross Country title. Under his leadership, Morehouse produced numerous All-SIAC athletes, NCAA qualifiers, and student leaders.

A Mentor and True Morehouse Man

“T.J. Wells was more than a coach—he was a cornerstone of our program,” said Athletic Director Harold Ellis. “He shared a vision for excellence that went beyond medals and trophies.”

Coach Willie Hill added, “Anybody can live. No one can live giving like Coach Wells. He was a true giver of life.”

Wells mentored young men with discipline, love, and purpose. His impact reached beyond athletics. He built a culture rooted in integrity, teamwork, and service. That culture still defines Morehouse athletics today.

Image courtesy of Morehouse Track Instagram

A Life Dedicated to Service

In addition to coaching, Wells served his community. From 1973 to 1998, he worked as a Center Director for the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation. He also volunteered with Scouting America, mentoring youth across Atlanta.

Coach Wells lived with humility, dedication, and a belief in the power of education and sport. His commitment to Morehouse and the HBCU tradition was unmatched.

An Enduring Legacy in the HBCU World

Wells gave 38 years to Morehouse. In that time, he touched thousands of lives. His players remember him not just for wins, but for wisdom and heart.

Morehouse College will announce memorial details in the coming days. The community extends its deepest condolences to the Wells family, former athletes, and all who knew him.

Thomas Wells was a leader, a mentor, and a proud Morehouse Man. His legacy will live on through every athlete he inspired—and through every HBCU program that strives for excellence.