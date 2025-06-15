HBCU history made as DC Defenders take UFL crown

Shannon Harris, a former quarterback at Tennessee State University, made history Saturday night by becoming the first HBCU graduate to coach a team to a professional sports championship. Harris led the DC Defenders to a record-breaking 58-34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the 2025 UFL Championship Game.
The Defenders exploded with a 31-6 run in the second quarter, setting the tone for their dominant finish. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was named UFL Championship Game MVP, throwing for a record-setting 390 yards on 21-of-28 passing and four touchdowns. Jaydon Mickens caught six passes for 132 yards, fueling the aerial assault.
Michigan came out strong, scoring on its first two drives to seize a 13-6 lead. DC answered with 25 unanswered points, including a 22-yard field goal and touchdown drives capped by Cornell Powell’s 19-yard grab and Ta’amu’s quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal. A two-point conversion extended the lead to 23-13. Shortly before halftime, Deon Jackson broke free for a 5-yard rushing touchdown, pushing the advantage to 31-13.
Huge offensive plays set the tone
Although Michigan’s Bryce Perkins connected with Malik Turner for a 71-yard touchdown late in the half, Ta’amu struck again with a 73-yard pass to Ty Scott, giving DC a comfortable 37-19 lead at intermission.
In the third quarter, DC secured its lead when Jackson scored from 17 yards out following an interception. Briley Moore added a touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter, pushing the score to 52-19. Michigan rallied with three consecutive possessions and the benefit of UFL’s 4th-and-12 rule, narrowing the gap to 52-34 before DC’s defense sealed the win with a final touchdown.
The 58 points were the most ever scored in UFL history and signaled a new era for spring football—and for coaches emerging from HBCU programs. Players from Virginia State as well as star receiver Chris Rowland, also from Tennessee State, are also a part of the HBCU legacy of this championship team.