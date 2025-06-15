NBA icon celebrates 50th birthday wearing Norfolk State jersey

On June 7, 2025, NBA legend Allen “The Answer” Iverson celebrated his 50th birthday in fitting style—sporting a Michael Vick No. 7 jersey at a lavish after?party that doubled as a testament to sports, music, and HBCU culture colliding under one roof.

The festivities were nothing short of remarkable. Hip Hop turned up when Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie delivered a high?energy set, igniting the crowd. Among the VIPs were boxing champion Terence Crawford and none other than Norfolk State’s head football coach, Michael Vick. The former NFL star, who took the helm at NSU in December 2024, has already begun elevating the university’s brand through his celebrity gravitas and wide network.

Vick’s hiring marks part of a broader trend in HBCU athletics, following trailblazers like Deion Sanders and Eddie George, in leveraging household names to boost visibility and recruitment. Norfolk State’s athletic director, Melody Webb, emphasized that Vick’s “resilience and personal journey” make him the perfect ambassador to attract talent and media attention.

Meanwhile, Iverson—born June?7,?1975, in Hampton, Virginia—reflected on a career that defied expectations. Standing just 6?0? and 165?lb, he was a rare force in a league of giants. Nicknamed “The Answer,” he amassed 11 NBA All?Star nods, a 2001 MVP award, four scoring titles, and over 24,000 career points, all with his trademark fearless style and cultural flair. After retiring in 2011, he continued shaping the game’s culture and influence—later culminating in a statue unveiled near the 76ers’ training complex in 2024.

That evening, with music booming, HBCU jerseys front and center, and legends mingling, Iverson’s milestone became more than personal—it was a celebration of intertwined legacies. As coach Vick builds Norfolk State’s brand and Iverson’s influence endures, the night stood as a vivid reminder that greatness spans generations, sports, and stages.