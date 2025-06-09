HBCU Legacy Powers DC Defenders’ Championship Run

The DC Defenders are heading to the UFL Championship this weekend. Their path to the title game is a powerful story with a layered HBCU storyline. After a 36–18 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks, the Defenders will face the Michigan Panthers for the league title.

Coach Shannon Harris Leads a Historic Moment

Head Coach Shannon Harris is a proud alumnus of Tennessee State University. He took over from Reggie Barlow, an Alabama State alum, who is now the head coach at Tennessee State. Harris is on the brink of history. No HBCU graduate has ever led a professional football team to a league championship as head coach.

As a former quarterback at Tennessee State, Harris made his mark in 2001. That year, he set a school record for total offense in a season with 3,137 yards.

A Quote That Says It All

After the semifinal win, Harris gave credit to those who came before him:

“We owe a lot to Coach Barlow,” Harris said.

“The foundation… been laid from year one, from 2023, and we just followed suit. It came down to us, we and ours… I’m so happy for these guys and the coaching staff that stayed together.”

HBCU Talent Shines on the Field

The roster also features top HBCU talent. Wide receiver Chris Rowland, another Tennessee State alum, was named to the All-UFL First Team this season. Virginia State University is represented by Willie Drew, a former CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, and running back Darius Hagans.

Together, they’re not just chasing a title. They are showcasing the power and promise of HBCU football on a national stage.