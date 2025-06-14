HBCU sprinter earns First Team All-America status

Jordan Pierre, a sophomore from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), delivered a breakout performance Friday night at the 2025 NCAA Track & Field National Championships, confirming his place among the elite of collegiate sprinting.

Racing at the world-renowned Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Pierre clocked a strong 45.75 seconds in the 400-meter final, securing third place overall and earning the highly coveted First-Team All-American honors. The finish marked a significant moment for both Pierre and the UAPB track and field program.

Pierre’s journey to the podium was no overnight success. Earlier this spring, he finished second in the 400 meters at the SWAC Outdoor Championships, just behind Alcorn State’s Trellas Forrest. That near-miss served as motivation. In the NCAA semifinals, Pierre rose to the occasion by posting a personal best of 45.44 seconds, punching his ticket to the national final with confidence and composure.

JORDAN PIERRE DOES IT AGAIN. ???

3rd in the Nation in the 400 Meters. ?

First-Team All-American. ?

The Golden Lion continues to shine on the national stage! ??

Back-to-back seasons with a Golden Lion All-American. ??????@UAPBLionsTFXC @theswac pic.twitter.com/MlcuIXsEyQ — ?????? ????? ????????? (@UAPBLionsRoar) June 14, 2025

His performance adds to the growing legacy of UAPB Head Coach Chris McCoy, who has now guided a student-athlete to the NCAA Nationals and an All-American finish for four consecutive years. This consistency highlights the strength and growth of the Golden Lions’ track and field program.

“Jordan has worked tirelessly for this moment, and to see him shine on this stage is truly special,” said Coach McCoy. “It’s a proud day for UAPB.”

Pierre’s achievement not only elevates his personal profile but also places the Golden Lions firmly on the national track and field map — a signal that UAPB continues to be a force to watch on the NCAA stage.