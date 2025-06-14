Jackson State receives huge grant for AI program

Jackson State University (JSU) has secured a $1.3 million state grant. The funding will support artificial intelligence (AI) education, workforce training, and entrepreneurship programs. The announcement was made by Governor Tate Reeves. The grant is part of a $9.1 million investment through MAI-TAP—the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Technology Advancement Program.

Boosting Innovation Across Mississippi

The MAI-TAP grants aim to grow the state’s future workforce. They also support innovation and economic development across Mississippi.

“We are grateful for this investment in our mission,” said Dr. Denise Jones Gregory, JSU interim president. “This funding supports our faculty, our students, and our efforts to lead in emerging fields.”

She added, “It gives our students the tools and experience to succeed. It also helps us serve our communities through innovation.”

Nissan Supports STEM at HBCUs like Jackson State

The grant aligns with Nissan’s Mississippi HBCU STEM Initiative. Founded in 2014, the program encourages innovation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“Nissan is proud to invest in Mississippi’s HBCUs,” said Victor Taylor, VP of Manufacturing at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. “As an Alcorn State graduate, this means a lot to me.”

Taylor noted that Nissan’s Canton plant employs many HBCU graduates. “This investment helps prepare students for careers in industries like automotive,” he said.

Programs Across the State

Other funded programs include:

A STEM camp at Coahoma Community College

Robotics and lab resources at Jackson State University

An innovation and internship program at Mississippi Valley State University

Since 2014, Nissan has invested $2.75 million in STEM programs at Mississippi HBCUs.