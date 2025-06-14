HBCU Hoops: Grambling picks up explosive mid-major scorer

Paul McMillan IV, one of the top-scoring guards in mid-major basketball, is ready to show his talents with HBCU basketball. The leading scorer from the MAAC last season has officially transferred to Grambling State University, giving the Tigers a major backcourt boost heading into the 2025–26 season.

McMillan arrives after a standout year at Canisius, where he averaged 20.0 points per game—ranking second in the MAAC and among the top 25 scorers nationally. The Cincinnati native brings veteran experience and a proven scoring ability to a Grambling team entering a new era under recently hired head coach Patrick Crarey.

Crarey, who spent last season as the head coach at Florida A&M (FAMU), takes over at Grambling with a fast-paced, high-tempo coaching philosophy that is expected to align perfectly with McMillan’s dynamic offensive style. His system emphasizes transition play and guard creativity, both strengths of McMillan’s game.

McMillan’s college journey includes stops at NJIT and Central Michigan before his breakout season at Canisius, where he twice scored a career-high 31 points and became the program’s first 20 PPG scorer in over a decade. Prior to college, he was a high school standout at Woodward High School (OH), finishing with 2,658 career points, seventh-most in Ohio history.

The transfer marks a significant addition to the HBCU basketball landscape. As more high-impact athletes commit to HBCU programs, McMillan’s move to Grambling is further proof of the growing competitiveness and visibility of these institutions at the national level.

With McMillan in the lineup and Crarey on the sidelines, Grambling is poised to contend in the SWAC and make noise beyond. For a proud HBCU program, this pairing signals a powerful step forward.