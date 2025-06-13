HBCU Track Star Reaches NCAA Finals with Record Time

EUGENE, Oregon – HBCU track stars continue to shine on the national stage. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) sophomore Jordan Pierre clocked a personal-best 45.44 seconds in the men’s 400-meter semifinal, earning a spot in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Finals at Hayward Field.

Pierre’s time ranks among the fastest in the country this season. His impressive performance has placed him in the national spotlight. On Friday, June 13, he will compete for a national title live on ESPN.

His rise is no surprise to Head Coach Chris McCoy. The veteran coach has guided at least one UAPB athlete to the NCAA Championships in seven of the past ten seasons.

“Jordan’s growth this season has been incredible,” said McCoy. “He’s trusted the process, trained with purpose, and now he’s earned the chance to compete for a national title.”

Leaving a Mark

UAPB’s 4×100-meter relay team also made headlines this season. Although they didn’t qualify for the finals, they broke records and turned heads. The group — Dwight Henry, Jared Sylvester, Avindale Smith, and Ross Walrond — ran a season-best 39.27 seconds. That mark shattered a 37-year-old Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) record and the UAPB school record. They finished 14th in the nation, a rare feat for an HBCU relay team.

“This relay group left their mark,” McCoy said. “What they accomplished speaks volumes about their dedication and belief in one another. They’ve elevated the standard for our program.”

Now, the spotlight shifts back to Jordan Pierre. He will race on one of the sport’s biggest stages, the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, on Friday, June 13 at 6:02 PM PT, live on ESPN, with hopes of bringing a national title back to Pine Bluff.

His story, along with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff relay team’s success, proves that HBCU programs can compete — and thrive — at the highest level of college track and field.