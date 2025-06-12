HBCU athletes advance on Day 1 of NCAA Track Championship

HBCU athletes are making headlines at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with standout performances from both men’s and women’s teams on the national stage.

Jordan Pierre and Jarrett Gentles Advance to NCAA Finals

Jordan Pierre, a sophomore from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, delivered a career-best time of 45.44 seconds in the 400 meters to advance to the NCAA Finals. His performance was a personal milestone and secured his spot in the Friday night final. Earlier this season, Pierre finished second in the 400-meter final at the SWAC Outdoor Championship, behind Alcorn State’s Trellas Forrest.

Jarrett Gentles, a senior from Coppin State University, also qualified for the finals in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.18 seconds. Gentles, who finished third at the MEAC Outdoor Championship, now finds himself competing for a national title.

Both finals will take place on Friday during the 6:00 PM PST window, as part of the prestigious meet held in Eugene, Oregon, widely known as TrackTown USA.

Howard University Women Lead HBCUs in NCAA Qualifiers

The Howard University women’s track & field team has emerged as a leader among HBCUs, qualifying for more events at the NCAA Championships than any other HBCU women’s program.

In the 4×100-meter relay, the team of Kailei Collins, Marcia Sey, Tiffani-Rae Pittman, and Aiyana Gray-Williams clocked a season-best 43.86 seconds to automatically qualify for the finals.

Marcia Sey advanced individually in the 100-meter hurdles with a strong 12.99-second finish, while Kailei Collins earned a non-automatic qualifier in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.21 seconds. She also competed in the 200 meters but did not advance.

Third-year standout Aniya Woodruff ran a personal-best 56.12 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, adding to Howard’s impressive list of qualifiers.

Although Ariana Smith and Cenaiya Billups did not advance, the team’s depth and talent underscore the growing strength of HBCU women’s track programs.

HBCUs on the Rise in Collegiate Track & Field

From sprints to hurdles, HBCU athletes are not only qualifying—they’re contending. Their presence at the NCAA Championships highlights the expanding impact and visibility of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in elite collegiate track and field competition.

With multiple athletes set to compete in Friday’s finals, the 2025 championships are shaping up to be a landmark moment for HBCU sports.