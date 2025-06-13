HBCU Sends Relay and Hurdler to NCAA Championship Finals

Howard University’s women’s track & field team continued its impressive rise on the national stage. The Bison secured two entries into the final round of the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, further cementing the program’s place among elite HBCU athletic programs.

Marcia Sey punches her ticket to the 100mH finals??#BeTheStandard ? pic.twitter.com/jhYwudl8Bx — Howard Track & Field/Cross Country (@HUBisonTFXC) June 13, 2025

On Day Two of the competition, the Bison quartet of Kailei Collins (Houston), Marcia Sey (London, U.K.), Tiffani-Rae Pittman (Bowie, Md.), and Aiyana Gray-Williams (Winston-Salem, N.C.) kicked things off by setting a new school record in the 4×100-meter relay. Their blazing time of 43.08 seconds, while not an automatic qualifier, was fast enough to earn them a coveted spot in Saturday’s final.

Top Competition

Howard will line up against powerhouse programs like USC and South Carolina in the relay final. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, at 9:02 p.m. ET. USC posted the fastest semifinal time at 42.55. Followed closely by South Carolina (42.88), but Howard’s squad is poised to make a statement.

Howard University 4×100 relay advances to NCAA Track & Field Finals with new school record.

In individual competition, Sey advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships final round in the 100-meter hurdles with a strong non-automatic qualifying time of 12.88 seconds. She’ll compete Saturday at 9:42 p.m. ET against a stacked field led by UCLA’s Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck (12.71) and Oregon’s Aaliyah McCormick (12.76).

Although junior Aniya Woodruff (Harrisburg, N.C.) narrowly missed advancing in the 400-meter hurdles by just 0.005 seconds. The NC native’s efforts were not overlooked. She earned Second Team All-American honors. She became only the second woman in Howard history to achieve All-American status in the long hurdles.

Collins also competed individually in the 100-meter dash and, despite not advancing to the final, earned an honorable mention from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), adding to Howard’s growing list of accolades.

With two entries headed to Championship Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, and multiple national honors secured. Howard University continues to elevate its profile in NCAA Division I competition. The historic performance highlights the growing strength of HBCU athletic programs and the Bison’s unrelenting drive toward national prominence.