Former HBCU quarterback is UFL Coach of the Year

The United Football League has named former HBCU quarterback Shannon Harris, now head coach of the DC Defenders, as the 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year. As a former quarterback at Tennessee State, Harris made his mark in 2001. That year, he set a school record for total offense in a season with 3,137 yards.

Harris Took Over in March

Harris became interim head coach of the Defenders on March 23. He replaced Reggie Barlow, who left to coach at Tennessee State University.

Under Harris, the Defenders posted a 6-4 regular-season record. They earned a spot in the XFL Conference Championship Game, then beat the St. Louis Battlehawks 36-18 to advance to the UFL Championship Game.

Strong Start to the Season

DC opened the season with an 18-11 win over the defending champions, the Birmingham Stallions. In that game, the team recorded a franchise-high eight sacks.

The Defenders went 4-1 in their first five games. Notable victories included wins over:

Memphis Showboats (17-12)

St. Louis Battlehawks (27-15)

Arlington Renegades (37-33)

They clinched a playoff spot in Week 8 with a 33-30 win over Arlington at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

HBCU standout Chris Rowland shows versatility

Former HBCU standout Chris Rowland was named to the 2025 All-UFL Team as a wide receiver and return specialist for the DC Defenders. It’s a well-deserved honor for one of the most electrifying players in spring football this season. Rowland also played collegiately at Tennessee State.

Rowland made his presence felt all year long, consistently flipping field position and creating big plays for the Defenders. As a return specialist, he was a top ten performer in both punt return yardage and kickoff returns. Rowland averaged 21.9 yards on kickoff returns and 10.9 yards for punt returns.

But Rowland wasn’t just dangerous on special teams—he also proved to be a reliable target on offense. As a wide receiver, he’s rated as the second-best pass catcher in the league with 42 receptions for 522 yards and 3 touchdowns in the regular season. His ability to get open in space and make defenders miss added another dynamic layer to the Defenders’ offensive attack.

Jordan Ta’amu Shines

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had a standout season. He is a finalist for the 2025 UFL MVP award.

Ta’amu led the UFL in:

Passing yards (2,294)

(2,294) Passing touchdowns (17)

He ranked 2nd in total yards (2,333) while playing nine out of ten games. Under his lead, DC finished No. 1 in total offense with 3,454 yards.

DC’s Dominant Defense

DC also stood out on defense. The team ranked among the best in the UFL in several key categories:

1st in tackles for loss (59)

(59) Tied 1st in takeaways (17)

(17) Tied 2nd in forced fumbles (9)

(9) 3rd in sacks (22)

(22) Tied 3rd in interceptions (7)

What’s Next

The 2025 UFL season wraps up with the Championship Game on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET. The game takes place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and will air live on ABC. A win by the Defenders would make Harris the first coach who graduated from an HBCU to win a sports championship at the professional level.