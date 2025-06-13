HBCU changes ticket process after years of tracking issues

HBCU Alabama A&M University has seen decades of ticket tracking issues have prompt a major shift in how fans attend sporting events. Beginning this fall, all ticket sales at the HBCU’s athletics events will move to a fully cashless system—a move designed to bring greater transparency and accountability to an area repeatedly flagged in state audits.

The change follows years of audit findings that revealed Alabama A&M’s inability to properly reconcile ticket sales, particularly at high-attendance events like Homecoming. In one example from 2012, auditors found a $1,600 discrepancy between receipts and itemized parking ticket sales. A later audit, spanning 2018 to 2022, revealed that while the university reconciled some game-day sales, it failed to fully account for discounts and complimentary tickets. Auditors concluded the Athletics Department had not maintained full accountability for printed and sold tickets.

HBCU athletics programs often serve as economic and cultural pillars for their institutions, and mishandling revenue from these events can undermine both trust and funding. Alabama A&M’s administration is taking steps to address that.

“When the president hired me, he said, among several priorities, this was a major one,” Athletics Director Paul Bryant told AL.com. “He said, ‘AD Bryant, I need you to fix this system.’”

Since his appointment in 2022, Dr. Bryant has implemented new protocols to overhaul ticketing. His department now reconciles every game’s ticket data within 48 hours and has introduced a complimentary ticket policy. The university has partnered with Hometown, a digital ticketing platform, and internal auditors are now involved in routine oversight.

In line with broader industry trends, the HBCU is also transitioning to a fully digital, cashless system. Fans will use credit cards, Apple Pay, or digital codes on their phones—mirroring experiences at concerts and pro sports events.

“Going cashless makes us that much more accountable for everything that we do,” Dr. Bryant said. “Everything is on the system.”

For HBCUs like Alabama A&M, embracing modern technology is more than convenience—it’s a step toward long-term financial health and institutional trust.