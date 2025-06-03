HBCU star makes 2025 All-UFL team

Chris Rowland continues to make his HBCU proud. The former Tennessee State standout has been named to the 2025 All-UFL Team as a wide receiver and return specialist for the DC Defenders. It’s a well-deserved honor for one of the most electrifying players in spring football this season.

Rowland made his presence felt all year long, consistently flipping field position and creating big plays for the Defenders. As a return specialist, he was a top ten performer in both punt return yardage and kickoff returns. Rowland averaged 21.9 yards on kickoff returns and 10.9 yards for punt returns.

But Rowland wasn’t just dangerous on special teams—he also proved to be a reliable target on offense. As a wide receiver, he’s rated as the second-best pass catcher in the league with 42 receptions for 522 yards and 3 touchdowns in the regular season. His ability to get open in space and make defenders miss added another dynamic layer to the Defenders’ offensive attack.

Rowland’s performance this season is another reminder of the high-level talent that comes out of HBCU programs. A former All-American at Tennessee State, he’s now showing the professional football world what HBCU fans have known for years—Chris Rowland is the real deal.

His selection to the All-UFL Team not only validates his work ethic and production but also raises his profile for potential NFL interest in the future.

But his work isn’t done yet, Rowland will lead the Defenders into a road game for the XFL Conference championship game on June 8 versus the St. Louis Battlehawks. The winner of that game will face the USFL Conference champions for the UFL championship on June 14.