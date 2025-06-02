HBCU representation strong at NCAA Track Championships

The NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships are back in Eugene, Oregon — and this year, the HBCU representation is thick. Known as the proving ground for the nation’s best, Hayward Field is once again the stage where stars are born, records are shattered, and dreams of Olympic gold begin to crystallize. And this time, HBCU athletes aren’t just showing up — they’re showing out.

From HBCU to Oregon

The presence of HBCU athletes at the championships is more than symbolic. It’s historical. Long overlooked in mainstream track coverage, HBCU programs have been developing elite talent for decades. The recent success of names like Cambrea Sturgis and Randolph Ross, both North Carolina A&T alumni, proves what happens when HBCU athletes get the spotlight they deserve. Sturgis dominated at the 2021 NCAA Championships, claiming national titles in the 100m and 200m before going pro. Ross, a two-time NCAA champion in the 400m, represented Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Their success mirrors that of an athlete like Sha’Carri Richardson, a household name now but once a rising star in the NCAA ranks. Her 2019 collegiate championship in the 100m was a launchpad to global stardom, culminating in her victory at the 2023 World Championships. Like many before her, she used the NCAA stage in Eugene, Oregon, to announce her presence to the world. That same opportunity now lies ahead for this year’s HBCU athletes.

NC A&T and Howard Lead the Charge

When it comes to depth and dominance, North Carolina A&T continues to set the bar for HBCU Track & Field programs. Isaiah Taylor, the Aggies’ Swiss Army knife, is making noise in both the 110m and 400m hurdles, with season-best times of 13.46 and 50.25, respectively. He’s not alone — Xzaviah Taylor leads the 400m hurdles field with a blistering 49.18, while Xavier Partee (triple jump) and Olivia Dowd (women’s triple jump) are each ranked top 10 in their events. Their men’s and women’s relay squads are also in the hunt, with the 4x100m clocking 38.96 — an Olympic-caliber mark.

But don’t sleep on Howard University. The Bison are roaring into Eugene with serious momentum. Noah Langford has stormed into contention in the 400m hurdles, dropping a personal best of 49.50. On the women’s side, hurdler Marcia Sey is peaking at the perfect time, running 12.99 in the quarters and owning a season-best 12.76 — a time that puts her firmly in the World Games conversation. Sprinter Kailei Collins and 400m hurdler Aniya Woodruff round out a stacked women’s squad, bolstered by a 4×100 relay team that ran a sizzling 43.36, good for sixth entering nationals.

Star Power Across the Board

HBCUs are making their mark across multiple events, not just on the track. Alabama State’s Anthony Wood (16.04m) and Jackson State’s Ledamian Rowell (15.99m) are flying under the radar in the triple jump but could make serious noise. Southern’s Roman Smith cleared 2.18m in the high jump — tied for third among qualifiers. And keep an eye on Jamarion Stubbs of Alabama State, who’s posted a 10.11 in the 100m and 20.11 in the 200m — numbers that make him a dark horse in both sprints.

From Kirk Dawkins (Florida A&M, 1:46.62 in the 800m) to Jordan Pierre (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 45.54 in the 400m), HBCU athletes are delivering performances worthy of national attention. UAPB’s 4×100 relay team enters Eugene with a 38.98 — not just fast, but dangerously close to professional-level pacing.

The Bigger Picture: From Eugene to Paris

What’s happening in Eugene isn’t just about medals or bragging rights — it’s about visibility and legacy. The NCAA Championships are a launching pad to the professional circuit and global competition, with the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo fast approaching. For many athletes, this meet is more than a collegiate finale — it’s a springboard to earn a spot on Team USA and compete against the world’s best.

Final Lap

In this year’s NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships, HBCU athletes are not just participating; they’re leading the pack, setting personal bests, and eyeing international glory. And all eyes will be on Eugene, Oregon, as the next potential track superstar could be lining up at the starting blocks.

The 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships will take place from June 11 to June 14 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Fans can catch the action live on the ESPN family of networks, with coverage scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, June 11 – Men’s Day 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

– Men’s Day 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Thursday, June 12 – Women’s Day 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

– Women’s Day 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Friday, June 13 – Men’s Day 2 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN2

– Men’s Day 2 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN2 Saturday, June 14 – Women’s Day 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2

For a detailed schedule and more information, visit the NCAA’s official broadcast schedule.