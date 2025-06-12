FAMU AD’s casino trips highlighted in investigation

FAMU Athletics Director Angela Suggs is facing serious legal issues as new details emerge in a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) affidavit. The charges relate to her previous role as President and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF), which she held before joining FAMU in October 2024.

FDLE investigators say Suggs used her FSF-issued credit card for personal casino expenses 23 times from August 2022 to August 2024, totaling $23,206.56. During a June 2024 trip, she made nine charges in one day totaling $13,817.60 at a Seminole Hard Rock Casino. Another $5,877.30 was charged during a three-day stay at Potawatomi Bingo in Wisconsin.

Suggs told FSF officials she accidentally used the wrong credit card. However, the FDLE alleges she knowingly submitted false travel documents to cover up the personal spending. In one case, she claimed $649.98 in charges at Resorts World Las Vegas were for business meals, but receipts showed cash withdrawals. People listed as dining companions said they didn’t know Suggs or weren’t present.

Suggs (right) poses after a win at the Florida Blue Classic in Nov. 2024.

The affidavit also mentions a $250 charge near Nashville at a hair and makeup business. It further alleges Suggs had FSF staff use electronic signatures to approve her travel documents.

Suggs began repaying some of the money in 2024, including a $15,167 cashier’s check and $5,877.30 in Western Union money orders sent in September—just weeks before she officially started at FAMU. However, $1,314.62 remains unpaid, according to the report.

Suggs turned herself in to the Leon County Jail on June 9 and was released on $13,500 bond. She faces charges of fraud and theft. As of June 11, no court hearings have been scheduled. FDLE noted Suggs has no prior arrest history in Florida.

FAMU has placed Suggs on administrative leave as the case unfolds.