FAMU AD turns self in on fraud, larceny charges

Florida A&M University (FAMU) Vice President and Director of Athletics Angela Suggs was booked into the Leon County Jail after voluntarily submitting herself for fraud and larceny charges related to her former job as President and CEO for the Florida Sports Foundation. The arrest was a result of what was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Angela Suggs is a celebrated FAMU alum who has been upstanding in her community and with the alumni base. She was hired in September of 2024. She tackled several short-term issues and was beginning to concentrate on long-term goals in the midst of a presidential search and hiring taking place at the school.

At the Florida Sports Foundation, Suggs oversaw Florida’s $74 billion sports tourism industry. She led efforts in securing, hosting, and retaining sporting events and sports-related business throughout the state. She managed multi-million dollar grant programs supporting both amateur and professional sports events.

Suggs was charged with four counts of fraud claims for travel expenses, one count of fraud-swindling to obtain property under $20,000 and larceny grand theft $20,000 or more but under $100,000. Her total bond amount was just under $15,000.

Angela Suggs

FAMU, known for its carousel of athletic directors, continues to seek continuity in its athletics leadership. Suggs’ appointment was seen as an opportunity to stabilize the constant rotation. No official statement has been rendered by the university at this point.Suggs previously worked in FAMU Athletics as Senior Woman Administrator and Sr. Associate Athletic Director. She oversaw the marketing and promotions of the department which saw exponential growth under her guidance. She also fine-tuned FAMU’s branding. Many of the official athletic department marks and logos were developed under her administration as Sr. Associate Athletic Director.

She was instrumental in increasing ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, and royalty revenue for the university. FAMU’s athletic programs achieved significant success during her tenure, with numerous conference championships across multiple sports.