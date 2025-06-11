FAMU AD regrets distraction caused by arrest

Florida A&M University (FAMU) Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Angela Suggs is on administrative leave following her arrest on larceny and fraud charges connected to a previous employer.

FAMU Interim President Dr. Timothy Beard released a statement to HBCU Gameday:

“Florida A&M University is aware of allegations involving Athletics Director Angela Suggs and a former employer. While the matter is unrelated to FAMU, she has been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice. Athletics business operations will continue under the deputy directors of athletics, Travis Glasgow and Brittney Johnson.”

The move comes roughly 24 hours after Suggs’ arrest on charges stemming from her former job. Hired as FAMU’s athletic director in September, Suggs is accused of misusing a company-issued credit card during her time with the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF).

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the investigation began in November. Suggs allegedly made unauthorized wire transfers, cash withdrawals, and personal purchases at casinos during business trips, totaling over $24,000. Investigators say she falsified travel vouchers, listing the charges as meal expenses.

Angela Suggs

When questioned, Suggs claimed some of the charges were business-related and others were mistakenly placed on the company card. She did not fully reimburse FSF for the personal spending.

Authorities charged Suggs with four counts of fraudulent travel claims, one count of fraud to obtain property under $20,000, and one count of grand theft for an amount between $20,000 and $100,000. Her bond was set at just under $15,000.

In a personal statement, Suggs addressed the situation:

“Regarding the charges recently brought against me in connection with my previous place of employment, I want to make it clear that these matters are entirely unrelated to Florida A&M University or my current role. I am fully committed to addressing these allegations through the appropriate legal channels. I regret the distraction caused, and I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support, fervent prayers, and continued encouragement I’ve received during this most difficult time. I remain focused, resilient, and committed to our shared goals and determined to fulfill our ongoing, planned, and collective success.”

FAMU, which has seen frequent turnover in its athletics director role, is also in the midst of a presidential transition. Marva Johnson has been appointed to take over leadership of the university.