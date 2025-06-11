HBCU swim program adds record breaking talent to roster

Amira Washington, a standout sprinter from New Jersey, has committed to joining the Howard University Bison swimming program for the 2026–27 season. Her decision strengthens the only HBCU with a Division I swim team and adds to the program’s growing national profile.

Washington is currently a senior at Red Bank Regional High School. She also trains with the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County. Her primary events include the 50 and 100 freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke. These are key sprint disciplines that align well with Howard’s competitive strengths.

At the 2025 YMCA Short Course Nationals, she set a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle. In 2024, she competed at the YMCA Long Course Nationals, recording times of 28.20 in the 50-meter free, 1:01.41 in the 100 free, and 28.77 in the 50 fly. She reached the A-finals in both the 50 fly and 50 back.

Her high school performances have also stood out. In January 2025, she won the 100 back and placed second in the 100 fly at the Shore Conference Tournament. Both races shattered her own personal best and reset school records that already had her name on them. This consistency across high-level meets makes her one of the top HBCU swim commits in her class.

Amira Washington on her commitment to Howard

“I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Howard University! I would like to thank God along with all my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through this journey and making my dream a reality. I’d also like to thank Coach Nic for giving me this incredible opportunity. GO BISON!!!”

Washington joins a Howard program that is experiencing upward trends. At the 2025 Northeast Conference (NEC) Championships, the Bison women finished just 43 points behind the champions. With Washington’s best short-course times—26.51 in the 50 fly, 56.59 in the 100 fly, 24.19 in the 50 free, and 53.00 in the 100 free—she could have qualified for multiple A- and B-finals.

This commitment reflects a broader trend in collegiate athletics. More elite Black athletes of all sports are choosing HBCUs as spaces where they can thrive both athletically and culturally, experiencing the unique campus culture that these institutions offer. Coach Nic Askew continues to build a strong recruiting pipeline at Howard, and Washington’s addition is another step in that direction.

Her presence will not only enhance the visibility of HBCU swimming in the pool but also increase its visibility nationwide. As Howard aims for a conference title, Washington looks ready to make waves and represent with purpose.