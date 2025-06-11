DeSean Jackson visits former team at NFL minicamp

Former Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeSean Jackson was back in the NFL, for at least a day. Jackson made a surprise appearance at the team’s mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday, drawing warm recognition from players, staff, and fans alike. Jackson, known for his electrifying speed and game-breaking ability, played eight seasons over two stints with the Eagles. His career in Philadelphia included three Pro Bowl selections and some of the most memorable plays in franchise history — none more iconic than his walk-off punt return touchdown against the New York Giants in 2010.

Now entering a new chapter in football, Jackson has transitioned from player to coach. He currently serves as the head football coach at Delaware State University, a role he assumed earlier this year. His visit to the Eagles minicamp served both as a homecoming and an opportunity to stay connected with the NFL community, likely offering perspective and inspiration to both veterans and rookies on the roster.

Jackson’s visit to the Eagles camp comes on the heels of his first megacamp at Delaware State. Jackson welcomed more than 400 high school athletes to the school’s inaugural high school mega camp, an event aimed at identifying talent and strengthening recruiting ties across the region, and showing what his HBCU has to offer.



“Man, shoot, there’s a lot of great talent out here today,” DeSean Jackson told HBCU Gameday. “Anytime we get a chance to get out here, get eyes on guys, and evaluate their movement, speed, and competitiveness — that’s a win.”

Jackson’s presence in Philadelphia won’t be the last time in 2025. The matchup between Delaware State and Michael Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans will be played at Lincoln Financial Field. Originally slated for Saturday, Nov. 1 at Delaware State’s Alumni Stadium, the game will now take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30 at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The decision comes after unprecedented anticipation for the matchup between two well-known head coaches.