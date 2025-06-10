Home » Latest News » HBCU Four-Year graduation rates: A data-driven look

HBCU Four-Year graduation rates: A data-driven look

June 10, 2025

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been pillars of educational opportunity for Black Americans for nearly 200 years. While HBCU institutions were originally established in response to segregation and racial exclusion, they continue to play a vital role in expanding access to higher education for historically underserved populations.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the average four-year graduation rate among the 78 ranked HBCUs reporting data was 23.2% for first-time, first-year students. Among the top 20 ranked HBCUs, that number rises significantly to an average of 40%, reflecting the growing emphasis on student retention and timely degree completion.

Key Highlights from U.S. News Data

  • Spelman College in Georgia ranks No. 1 overall among HBCUs and leads the nation with a 68% four-year graduation rate, up 1% from the previous year.
  • Howard University in Washington, D.C. holds the No. 2 spot, with a four-year graduation rate of 60%, down 1% year-over-year.
  • Xavier University of Louisiana ranks third on the graduation list at 48%, followed by Fort Valley State University (44%) and Virginia Union University (41%).
  • The national average enrollment across reporting HBCUs was 2,759 undergraduates, while the top 20 schools averaged 2,954.

Despite gains, challenges remain: eight HBCUs reported four-year graduation rates below 10%. Common barriers include changes in major, financial hardship, and personal obligations—all of which can delay or prevent degree completion.

Breakdown of Institution Types

Among the top 20 institutions with the highest four-year graduation rates:

  • 5 are National Universities
  • 7 are National Liberal Arts Colleges
  • 8 are Regional Colleges or Universities

Only ranked institutions were included in this dataset. Unranked schools, which did not meet U.S. News & World Report‘s eligibility requirements, were not considered.

Top 20 HBCUs by Four-Year Graduation Rate

Source: U.S. News & World Report

RankInstitution NameStateOverall HBCU RankFour-Year Graduation Rate
1Spelman CollegeGA168%
2Howard UniversityDC260%
3Xavier University of LouisianaLA648%
4Fort Valley State UniversityGA3544%
5Virginia Union UniversityVA47 (tie)41%
6Elizabeth City State UniversityNC1440%
7Fisk UniversityTN16 (tie)39%
8Lincoln UniversityPA2039%
9Voorhees UniversitySC53 (tie)39%
10Hampton UniversityVA738%
11Claflin UniversitySC12 (tie)36%
12Morehouse CollegeGA536%
13Dillard UniversityLA16 (tie)35%
14Clark Atlanta UniversityGA1934%
15North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State UniversityNC834%
16Oakwood UniversityAL36 (tie)34%
17Talladega CollegeAL55 (tie)33%
18Winston-Salem State UniversityNC12 (tie)33%
19Alcorn State UniversityMS3131%
20Bluefield State UniversityWV3831%

For prospective students and families, graduation rate is a key metric when evaluating college outcomes. The most recent data shows that HBCUs continue to foster strong academic environments where students can thrive, graduate, and enter the workforce with competitive credentials.

Source: U.S. News & World Report, HBCU Rankings and Graduation Rate Data

