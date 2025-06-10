HBCU HC returns home as keynote speaker at HS alma mater

HBCU head football coach and associate athletic director at Virginia Union University, Dr. Alvin Parker, is set to return to his roots in Washington, D.C., to deliver the commencement address at Ballou High School—his alma mater in Southeast D.C.

A Full-Circle Moment for an HBCU Leader

This event marks a full-circle moment for the veteran HBCU coach. Parker’s leadership at Virginia Union University has elevated the Panthers to the top of the CIAA, earning back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024. Now, he will step off the football field and onto the graduation stage to inspire the Class of 2025.

Parker’s return to Ballou High School is more than symbolic. It’s a homecoming to the very place where his academic and athletic journey began. His story reflects the life-changing opportunities that HBCUs provide for students who are committed to growth, excellence, and purpose.

Full circle moment ?? From walking across that stage to giving the keynote speech at my old high school’s graduation. Ballou Class of 2025 I can’t wait! @ballou_dc #classof2025 pic.twitter.com/o9LkmSLSAK — ??. ????? ?????? (@APtheballcoach) June 7, 2025

Transforming a Football Program and Shaping Young Lives

Since taking over the Virginia Union football program in 2018, Dr. Parker has recorded more than 50 wins. Under his guidance, the team has become a dominant force in HBCU football. His success has not gone unnoticed—he was recently named Black College Football Hall of Fame National Coach of the Year.

More than wins and titles, Parker’s work highlights the broader mission of HBCUs: to develop leaders on and off the field. His journey from a Ballou graduate to a nationally recognized head coach at an HBCU exemplifies this mission in action.

Honoring Ballou’s Legacy

Ballou High School has long been recognized for nurturing talent beyond athletics. Notable alumni include comedian Earthquake and former NFL player Marvin Austin. Dr. Parker’s upcoming address adds to the school’s legacy of excellence and impact.

The Ballou High School commencement ceremony featuring Dr. Alvin Parker is scheduled for next week. Local families, students, and supporters of both Ballou and Virginia Union are expected to attend and celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025.