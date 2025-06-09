HBCU community mourns the passing of beloved band leader

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama State University community is mourning the loss of Charles Goodwin III. The assistant director of the world-renowned Mighty Marching Hornets band. Goodwin’s passing, announced by the university, has sparked an outpouring of grief and remembrance from across the HBCU band world and beyond.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Goodwin III. An assistant director of the Mighty Marching Hornets,” Alabama State University said in a statement. “His passion, leadership, and dedication to Alabama State University’s musical excellence left an indelible mark on generations of students and the Hornet Nation.”

Goodwin was more than a music educator. He was a respected figure across the HBCU band circuit. His influence stretched beyond the campus grounds of ASU. Reaching into stadiums, halftime shows, and battle-of-the-bands competitions where the Mighty Marching Hornets routinely stood as a symbol of discipline, artistry, and excellence.

Educator, musician, and mentor

“Mr. Goodwin was a dedicated educator, musician, and mentor whose passion and commitment left an indelible mark on the ASU community,” said WSFA 12 News in Montgomery. “His legacy will continue to resonate through the music, spirit, and excellence he helped inspire.”

The Mighty Marching Hornets have long been a pillar of both Alabama State University’s tradition and Alabama’s broader cultural identity. Known for their precision drills, dynamic musicianship, and high-energy performances. The band is considered one of the elite ensembles in HBCU culture. Goodwin played a critical role in shaping its identity, mentoring countless students along the way.

In a show of unity that speaks volumes about the bond shared among HBCU bands. Even traditional rivals have extended their condolences. Southern University’s Human Jukebox band—one of the fiercest on-field competitors to ASU’s band—released a heartfelt message of support.

“With heartfelt sympathy, we extend our deepest condolences to the Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets, their students, staff, and the entire community as they mourn the loss of Assistant Band Director, Mr. Charles Goodwin III,” the statement read. “On behalf of the Southern University Band family, our thoughts and prayers are with you. May his legacy continue to inspire all who had the honor of knowing him.”

As the Hornet Nation grieves the loss of a beloved leader. Charles Goodwin III’s impact will continue to live on in the sounds of every cadence, halftime performance, and parade the Mighty Marching Hornets lead. His music—and his memory—endures.