HBCU Commencements in 2025 had star power and big moments

The 2025 HBCU commencement season brought powerful moments from campuses across the country. From tributes and celebrity surprises to viral dances, HBCU Gameday was there to capture the best of it.

A Golden Tribute to Sweetness

Jackson State University honored NFL legend Walter “Sweetness” Payton on May 3 with a Golden Diploma. This posthumous award came during the 50th reunion of the Class of 1975. Payton was one of 97 alumni recognized, reminding everyone of the long-lasting legacy of HBCU graduates.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sparks a Giving Wave

At Norfolk State University on June 6, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph turned emotion into action. When told the senior class was just short of its fundraising goal, she donated $1,000 on the spot. Her generosity set off a chain reaction. In just eight minutes, donations surged past $25,000.

Boots on the Ground, Joy in the Air

Virginia State University brought the energy on May 17. During commencement, President Makola M. Abdullah handed out fans to graduates just before the tassel turn. Then the crowd broke out in the “Boots on the Ground” line dance. Even the sign language interpreter joined in.

Family Pride Takes Center Stage

On May 20, rapper Jadakiss proudly celebrated his daughter’s graduation from Morgan State University. Just days earlier, Toni Braxton was in the spotlight at Howard University. She called her son’s graduation “the best Mother’s Day gift ever.” These heartfelt moments resonated with families everywhere.

NFL Leadership at the Podium

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes returned to North Carolina A&T on May 10 to inspire graduates. He encouraged them to face challenges with courage and to lead with pride. His message also emphasized the value of an HBCU education.

Omarosa Adds to Her HBCU Legacy

On May 23, Omarosa Manigault Newman graduated from Southern University Law Center. She earned both a JD and MBA, adding to her long history with HBCUs. Her achievements reflected a deep commitment to education and service.

A President’s Plea for Life

At Livingstone College, President Dr. Anthony J. Davis shared an emotional health update. He revealed he is battling stage 5 kidney failure. His powerful message became a call for awareness and support for organ donation.

In sum, the 2025 HBCU commencement season delivered celebration, courage, and unforgettable impact.