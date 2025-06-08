Terence Crawford catching passes from Michael Vick at HBCU

A unique blend of sports stardom and athleticism took center stage this weekend as former NFL superstar Michael Vick tossed passes to undefeated boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford on the turf at Norfolk State University, a Virginia HBCU. The impromptu route-running session turned heads, especially as Crawford squared off against his friend DeMarcus McMillan, the Spartans’ newly appointed Director of Football Operations.

Crawford, a three-division world champion and current undisputed welterweight titleholder, showed off more than just his boxing skills, demonstrating agility and hands while running crisp routes. The Omaha native is currently preparing for one of the most anticipated fights of the year against Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship on September 13, 2025. With an unblemished 41-0 record and a reputation for his technical precision and power, Crawford remains one of boxing’s elite.

His opponent for the day, DeMarcus McMillan, brings a unique blend of discipline and leadership to the Norfolk State program. A decorated military veteran with over 22 years of service, McMillan transitioned into athletics through youth football and operations roles. But on Saturday McMillan lined up at defensive back to try and shut the champ down. It didn’t work.

On one route Crawford was jammed at the line, but broke free to catch a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder pass from Vick. Crawford also ran a quick slant to the outside that left McMillan tumbling across the field at Dick Price Stadium. But it was all in fun as the two laughed and slapped hands after each pass, as a small group of Norfolk State staffers laughed in the background.

The sight of Vick — one of the most electric quarterbacks in NFL history — playing quarterback again, even casually, added a layer of celebrity flair. As a Newport News native, Vick continues to bring attention to HBCU programs through his network, and this viral moment is another example of how star power can elevate visibility for Black college football.

Before the day was over McMillan did get some pride back when Terence Crawford lined up at corner. He ran a 30 yard go route as “all-time” quarterback Michael Vick placed the ball right into his stomach as he turned around. The video quickly spread across social media as the two sports worlds collided for the day in Norfolk.

Michael Vick wrote on social media, “Money always on @tbudcrawford…”

With Crawford’s star power, Vick’s influence, and McMillan’s leadership, Norfolk State found itself at the intersection of sports, culture, and opportunity, and HBCU football continues to benefit from the exposure.