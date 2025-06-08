Coco Gauff celebrates cousin who graduated from an HBCU

In May 2025, just one month before claiming her latest Grand Slam title at the French Open, tennis superstar Coco Gauff took time to celebrate a special family milestone — the HBCU graduation of her cousin, Cassidy Lowe, from Dillard University.

Lowe, a key player for the Dillard Blue Devils women’s basketball team, capped off her collegiate career with an impressive final season. She helped lead the team to a 15–2 record and a second-place conference finish, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors and a spot on the First Team All-Conference in February 2025. Lowe averaged 16.2 points per game this past season.

On Instagram, Gauff reshared a photo of Cassidy standing in front of a Dillard University sign, clad in her graduation cap and a scarf that proudly read “Black Grads Matter.” The post included a verse from Proverbs 16:9: “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” Gauff, visibly moved, captioned her repost: “brb crying, so proud of you, Cassidy Lowe.”

Though deep in preparation for the French Open — which she would go on to win in June 2025 — Coco Gauff made it clear that family achievements are just as meaningful as professional victories.

Speaking to The Palm Beach Post in late 2024, Gauff expressed pride in both Cassidy and their cousin Courtney, who also plays college basketball. “I’m so proud of Cassidy and Courtney for how hard they work. It’s inspiring to see them shine in their sport,” she said.

Cassidy, in turn, credited Coco’s dedication as a driving force in her own journey: “I’ve always seen her practicing. Her work ethic has influenced me to push myself academically and athletically. It’s very inspiring.”

From clay courts to commencement caps, the Lowe-Gauff family continues to inspire on multiple stages.