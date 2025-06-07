HBCU gymnastics program to shut down

Fisk University’s gymnastics program — the first in HBCU history — is shutting down.

The Nashville, TN-based HBCU announced in an email on Friday that it will discontinue the sport. According to College Gym News, the university cited challenges with aligning gymnastics to its current athletics structure.

“We are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years,” said Fisk Director of Athletics Valencia Jordan. “But we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference. Fisk is grateful for the hard work, dedication, and tenacity of its gymnasts, staff members, and coaches who made this program possible.”

The groundbreaking program drew national attention from the start. Fisk hired Corrine Tarver— the first Black woman to compete in gymnastics at the University of Georgia and a national champion— as head coach. Morgan Price, who turned down a chance to compete in the SEC, became the team’s breakout star. She joined several other young gymnasts eager to make history on the inaugural HBCU squad.

The team got off to a strong start in 2023 and improved in 2024. Price won the national championship in the all-around and defended her title in 2025.

However, cracks began to appear earlier this season. Tarver, who had also served as athletics director, stepped down midseason. Fisk faced financial aid issues tied to FAFSA processing delays, which created uncertainty for many students. Last summer, Nashville’s Metro Council stepped in with $500,000 in emergency funding to support the university.

Price announced last month she would transfer to Arkansas for her final season. Now, the program she and her teammates helped build appears to be finished. This decision comes about a year after Talladega College — the first HBCU to announce a gymnastics program — ended its own after just one season.

