Shilo Sanders impresses teammates in Tampa Bay

Shilo Sanders is already turning heads in the NFL with Tampa Bay.

The undrafted free agent (UDFA) safety is making the most of his opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s showcasing effort, energy, and a hunger to improve—traits that veterans and coaches are starting to notice.

From Jackson State to the NFL

Before joining the Bucs, Sanders played college football at three programs. He began his career at South Carolina, transferred to Jackson State University, and later finished at the University of Colorado.

At Jackson State, he played under his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. There, he built a reputation as a physical, vocal leader in the secondary.

Learning from a Star: Winfield Jr. Takes Notice

Sanders recently told reporters that he modeled parts of his game after Bucs All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Now, as teammates, the admiration appears to be mutual.

“He plays hard, he works hard. He really wants to learn and he just wants to improve his game. That’s something that you admire from somebody coming in who wants to learn and actually play this game,” said Winfield Jr. during a media session at OTAs.

(Quote via USA Today)

Praise from a veteran like Winfield Jr. is a strong signal that Sanders is on the right track.

Strong Work Ethic Backed by Coaches

Sanders’ performance in OTAs has been more than just effort. Head Coach Todd Bowles described him as “smart” and “vocal,” adding that Sanders “understands the game” and has been “doing a good job from day one.”

That’s high praise for any rookie—especially one who went undrafted.

Opportunity Knocks in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay needs depth at the safety position. Sanders has a real chance to earn a roster spot if he continues to impress.

By building trust with leaders like Winfield Jr. and gaining the confidence of the coaching staff, Sanders is making all the right moves.

He’s proving that where you start—drafted or undrafted—doesn’t define where you can go.

Final Thoughts

Shilo Sanders isn’t just the son of Deion Sanders. He’s carving his own path with grit, focus, and football IQ.

With OTAs still ongoing, he’ll need to keep the momentum going. But so far, Sanders is making his case as one of the most intriguing rookies to watch in Tampa Bay.