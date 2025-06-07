NFL great receives golden diploma at HBCU graduation

NFL legend Walter “Sweetness” Payton was posthumously honored May 3 during Jackson State University’s 2025 commencement ceremonies, celebrating the 50th reunion of the Class of 1975.

Payton, a 1975 graduate and Pro Football Hall of Famer, received a Golden Diploma during a special tribute for the “Golden Class”—a group of 97 alumni who returned to their alma mater to mark the milestone.

His brother, Eddie Payton, accepted the award on his behalf.

“I couldn’t think of anything that I would rather have done than be here in Walter’s place,” said Payton. “I know if he would have been here, he would have been front and center with a big smile on his face.”

Walter Payton’s Legacy of Excellence

Walter Payton graduated from Jackson State with a degree in special education. He went on to become one of the most celebrated running backs in NFL history, spending his entire professional career with the Chicago Bears.

Known for his relentless work ethic and charitable spirit, Payton died in 1999 at the age of 46.

His legacy remains deeply tied to Jackson State, where he was a college All-American and one of the most admired student-athletes in school history.

Graduate and Professional Ceremonies Held Friday

The 2025 commencement weekend began Friday, May 3, at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. More than 260 students earned master’s and doctoral degrees.

Among the graduates was Mississippi State Rep. Zakiya Summers, who received a degree in public policy and administration. Summers started the program in 2019 but paused her studies while campaigning for office. She later resumed the program while serving in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

“I’m a practitioner of public policy. I do it every day as a state representative,” Summers said. “But I wanted to get the academic side of it and help put those two things together so I can become a better public policy servant on behalf of the constituents that I serve in my district.”

She also expressed a desire to teach public policy at the collegiate level in the future.

Undergraduate Commencement Held May 4

Undergraduate ceremonies followed on Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m., also at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. Families and supporters filled the stands to celebrate the academic achievements of the Class of 2025.

The weekend’s events highlighted Jackson State’s continued tradition of honoring its legacy while preparing future leaders.