Howard women the leading HBCU at NCAA Track Championship

Howard University Women’s Track & Field is headed to the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships as the leading HBCU, qualifying for four events.

Howard 4×100 Relay Team Advances with Season Best

Graduates Kailei Collins (Houston) and Marcia Sey (London, U.K.), senior Tiffani-Rae Pittman (Bowie, Md.), and sophomore Aiyana Gray-Williams (Winston-Salem, N.C.) qualified in the 4×100-meter relay. The team clocked a season-best 43.86 to automatically secure their spot in Eugene, Oregon.

Sey and Collins Punch Individual Tickets

Marcia Sey qualified individually in the 100-meter hurdles with an impressive 12.99-second finish, earning an automatic bid.

Kailei Collins also secured an individual spot. She clocked 11.21 seconds in the 100-meter dash, qualifying with a non-AQ time. Collins competed in the 200-meter dash but missed advancing.

Aniya Woodruff gets the AUTOMATIC Q in the quarter-finals, running a new in the 400m hurdles — Howard Track & Field/Cross Country (@HUBisonTFXC) May 31, 2025

Woodruff Sets Personal Best in 400-Meter Hurdles

Third-year standout Aniya Woodruff (Harrisburg, N.C.) earned her place in the 400-meter hurdles. She ran a personal best of 56.12 seconds to qualify.

Graduate Ariana Smith (Pennsville, N.J.) and freshman Cenaiya Billups (Denver) also competed but did not advance.

Other Howard Relay and Field Efforts Fall Short

The 4×400-meter relay team of Smith, Woodruff, junior Kiya Lawson (Montclair, N.J.), and freshman Lindsay Johnson (Detroit) came up short in qualifying.

In the triple jump, juniors Kelis Armstrong (Plano, Texas) and Jazmyn Wajd (Tampa, Fla.) also competed but missed qualification.

Next Stop: Eugene

The 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships take place June 11–14 in Eugene, Oregon. Howard’s qualified athletes will look to represent Bison Nation on the national stage.

How to Watch

You can watch the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships live on the ESPN family of networks from June 11 to June 14, 2025. The event will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Broadcast Schedule (All times Eastern)

Men’s Day 1 : Wednesday, June 11 at 7:00 PM on ESPN

: Wednesday, June 11 at 7:00 PM on ESPN Women’s Day 1 : Thursday, June 12 at 7:00 PM on ESPN

: Thursday, June 12 at 7:00 PM on ESPN Men’s Day 2 : Friday, June 13 at 8:30 PM on ESPN2

: Friday, June 13 at 8:30 PM on ESPN2 Women’s Day 2: Saturday, June 14 at 6:00 PM on ESPNU

All sessions will also stream live on ESPN+ and WatchESPN, including field events and combined events like the decathlon and heptathlon.