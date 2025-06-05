Former HBCU star thriving with Harlem Globetrotters

Randy McClure always dreamed of making basketball his career—and now, he’s living that dream with flair. Known as “Crash” the former HBCU standout at Albany State University, McClure is now dazzling audiences around the globe with the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters.

McClure carved his name into Albany State history with over 1000 career points. From 2016 to 2020, he earned titles such as D2 All-American and SIAC All-Conference. He was also named twice to the NBPA HBCU Top 50, a rare honor for student-athletes at historically Black colleges and universities.

After college, McClure played overseas. He won both League MVP and Championship honors in the Moldova Superleague. His success abroad led to a homecoming with one of basketball’s most iconic teams.

“When an opportunity to play with the world’s most historic team comes, you don’t turn it down,” McClure said.

Since joining the Harlem Globetrotters in 2021, McClure has continued to rise. In 2024, he was invited to perform as a third quarter showman during the team’s world tour. That role is typically reserved for veterans.

This or That with Too Tall & Crash pic.twitter.com/YKIVCPDIy3 — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) April 17, 2025

“No way at all would I have pictured myself in this position my first weeks as a Globetrotter,” McClure reflected on Instagram. “But in my third year, I’ve learned a thing or two from the best.”

I heard the @TheNBPA Top 50 Camp is back!!! @AlbanyStUMBB pic.twitter.com/ZCqq1gEkt0 — Randy “CRASH” McClure Jr (@romj_20_) July 28, 2022

He gave special thanks to mentors Saul White Jr. and Chandler Mack, as well as the entire team for their support.

From HBCU hardwood glory to international courts and the bright lights of the Globetrotters’ stage, Randy McClure’s journey is shared by his teammates. He also plays alongside former HBCU stars like Carl Garcia from Miles College, Prince Moss from Grambling, Asanti Price from Benedict College and Angelo Sharpless from Elizabeth City State University.