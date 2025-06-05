Son of R&B singers graduates from HBCU

K.J. Lattimore, son of R&B stars Kenny Lattimore and Chanté Moore, is now a proud college graduate. On May 4, he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business from Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU.

A Family Overflowing with Pride

Kenny Lattimore shared this message on Facebook:

“He did it! From a 17-year-old KJ visiting Lincoln’s campus to a 22-year-old walking away ready to take on the world… Thank you for pouring into him in your own special way.”

Chanté Moore also posted a powerful tribute to her son:

“I can’t stop crying tears of joy… ? I’m so proud of YOU KJ!!! You did it baby! Mommy is elated and SO EXCITED about your NEXT accomplishment!!! You ARE ALREADY AMAZING… INCREDIBLE… and EXCEPTIONAL!!! I exhale… and smile from ear to ear!”

Their son, K.J., also shared his thoughts about his HBCU graduation on Instagram:

“In this life you must evolve… I am now a graduate from The First HBCU ?. There is still much more evolution to come. When they doubted and thought I might fall, I remain blessed and thank God through it all… on May 4th, as one journey ended, my newest journey began.”

An HBCU Legacy of Excellence

Lincoln University, founded in 1854, has produced alumni like Thurgood Marshall and Langston Hughes. K.J. now joins that legacy.

His father, Kenny Lattimore, is known for hits like “For You”, “Never Too Busy”, and “Love Me Back.” He has released over 10 studio albums and remains a top performer.

His mother, Chanté Moore, is a Grammy-nominated singer with hits like “Chanté’s Got a Man”, “Love’s Taken Over”, and “Straight Up.” Her voice helped shape 1990s R&B.

Celebration in D.C.

The Lattimore family gathered at Kata restaurant in Washington, D.C. to celebrate. The night was filled with love, joy, and pride.

“To everyone who came out to celebrate him last night at Kata restaurant in DC—we love and appreciate each of you. Thank you for pouring into him in your own special way,” Kenny Lattimore posted.

Congratulations to K.J. Lattimore — the future is bright, and this is just the beginning.