Howard University makes historic promotion

Howard University has announced a historic leadership move: Kery Davis has been promoted from Athletics Director to Vice President of Athletics, effective immediately. This marks the first time the university has created such a role—highlighting Davis’s visionary leadership and his unwavering dedication to student-athletes’ academic and athletic success.

A Transformational Leader with Deep Experience

Kery Davis brings over 25 years of experience in collegiate athletics, television, and entertainment. Since joining Howard in 2015, Davis has been instrumental in enhancing the school’s athletic reputation on a national scale.

Championship Success Across Multiple Sports

Under Davis’s leadership, Howard teams have captured 33 national, conference, and regular season titles. Key accomplishments include:

The university’s first NCAA win in women’s basketball (2022)

(2022) Six consecutive MEAC volleyball championships and NCAA appearances (2015–2022)

and NCAA appearances (2015–2022) Back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for men’s basketball (2023, 2024)

for men’s basketball (2023, 2024) MEAC football championships in 2022 and 2023

in 2022 and 2023 Historic performances by the only HBCU swimming and diving teams

Launch of the university’s first-ever Division I golf programs (men’s and women’s), enabled by a 2020 donation from NBA All-Star Steph Curry

Elevating Student-Athletes Holistically

“Kery has been a phenomenal leader of our athletics department,” said Cynthia Evers, Senior Vice President of Student Affairs. “His impact extends beyond the scoreboard. He’s built a culture that supports student-athletes academically, personally, and professionally.”

Davis’s efforts have helped more than 300 student-athletes earn spots on Conference All-Academic teams, with the Athletics Department achieving a 3.34 GPA overall. He has also branded Howard as a destination for students who excel in both academics and athletics.

Major Partnerships and National Recognition

Davis has led partnerships with brands like AT&T, Nissan, Rocket Mortgage, Nuna, and Mielle. In 2021, he secured a landmark 20-year deal with Jordan Brand, making Howard the only HBCU and non-Power 5 school sponsored for both football and basketball.

He also helped launch high-profile events, including the NBA/HBCU All-Star Game and the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field.

Awards and Honors

In 2024, Davis was named FCS Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). He has also been featured in:

Sports Illustrated’s Most Powerful Minorities in Sports

Black Enterprise’s Most Powerful African Americans in Sports

A Vision for the Future

“Howard University has an amazing legacy of alumni, faculty, and students,” Davis said. “I look forward to continuing to build a championship culture and securing top-notch facilities to help our athletes exceed their goals.”

From HBO Sports to the Hilltop

Before joining Howard, Davis spent 17 years at HBO Sports as Senior Vice President. There, he managed strategy for Emmy Award-winning shows and major sports deals. His career highlights include:

Licensing “Inside the NFL” to the NFL

Producing the award-winning “Hard Knocks” series

Negotiating multiyear contracts with stars like Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, Roy Jones Jr. , and Oscar De La Hoya

, and Co-leading the groundbreaking Tyson vs. Lewis dual-network PPV event

His experience spanned departments including marketing, finance, legal, and public relations.

Academic and Professional Credentials

B.A. from Dartmouth College (varsity basketball)

(varsity basketball) J.D. from Cornell University Law School

Member of the New York State Bar

Serves on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee

Member of the MEAC Men’s Basketball Competition Committee

Final Thoughts

Kery Davis’s promotion to Vice President of Athletics is more than a title change—it’s a recognition of his profound impact on Howard University. With a proven record of success and a forward-thinking vision, Davis is set to lead Bison Athletics into a bold new era.