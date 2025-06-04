R&B legend excited for hometown show during HBCU homecoming

Tallahassee, FL — Grammy-winning R&B artist and producer T-Pain is returning to his roots this fall. The Tallahassee, FL native will be closing out his national tour at one of the most iconic HBCU campuses in the country. First reported by the Tallahassee Democrat. The Grammy Award winner performs in Tallahassee during Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) 2025 homecoming weekend with a special concert marking the 20th anniversary of his debut.

The hometown stop on T-Pain’s “Mansion in Wiscansin Party Tour” will take place on October 17, 2025, at the Tucker Civic Center, which is on the same weekend as FAMU homecoming. Creating a powerful moment for the artist, who began his journey in the city he still proudly calls home.

20 years of hits

T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, rose to fame in the mid-2000s with a string of chart-topping singles like “Buy U a Drank,” “I’m Sprung,” and “Bartender.” Known for his signature Auto-Tune sound and genre-blending creativity. T-Pain has worked his way to becoming one of the most influential voices in R&B and hip-hop.

Although he didn’t attend FAMU, T-Pain has long shown love for the school and its cultural impact. His upcoming performance is both a musical milestone and a celebration of Tallahassee’s rich connection to HBCU culture.

“Twenty years ago, I was just Faheem. Just a kid from Tallahassee with a handful of harmonies and a heart that refused to shut up,” he said in a video to announce the tour.

A Moment for the culture

FAMU is widely recognized for hosting one of the largest and most vibrant HBCU homecomings in the country. Every year, tens of thousands of students, alumni, and fans flood into Tallahassee to celebrate with step shows, parades, tailgates, and live music. T-Pain’s concert will add even more excitement to an already electric weekend.

Ticket details

Tickets for the Tallahassee concert will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 7, via tpain.com. Fans who sign up through his website can access presale tickets starting Wednesday, June 5.

T-Pain’s return to Tallahassee promises to be more than just a concert. It’s a celebration of two decades of success and a tribute to the city and community that helped shape him.