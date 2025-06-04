New FAMU president may get huge salary increase

Florida A&M University (FAMU) is preparing to finalize a high-profile contract for its next president, Marva Johnson. The Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting on June 6 at 9 a.m. to vote on a proposal offering Johnson a $650,000 base salary plus added benefits.

Johnson Asked for More, Board Offered Less

Johnson initially requested a $750,000 base salary. However, after negotiations, both parties settled on $650,000 for a five-year term. While this figure is below her ask, it still exceeds former President Larry Robinson’s final salary of $451,711. Interim President Timothy Beard currently earns $400,000.

Trustees had previously approved a salary range of $450,000 to $750,000 for FAMU’s next leader.

Bonuses and Salary Growth Included

The agreement includes the following:

An $86,000 performance bonus for receiving an “Exceptional” or “Outstanding” review

for receiving an “Exceptional” or “Outstanding” review 3% annual salary increases

Use of the President’s Residence

A $1,200 monthly car allowance

Reimbursement for travel and business expenses

Access to club memberships as needed

Congressman Donalds,

I encourage you to bring this same energy to the Board of Governors as they review the selection of Marva Johnson to your alma mater, #FAMU. The Board of Trustees ignored the voices of alumni, faculty and students in the selection of a QUALIFIED leader of our… https://t.co/oZZ5bM2bP2 — Coach Bryan (@DrB365) June 4, 2025

Faculty Position Guaranteed After Presidency

Johnson is guaranteed a position at the FAMU College of Law after her presidency ends, unless she is terminated for cause.

“Upon the end of her service as president for any reason other than death, disability or termination for cause, the president will be appointed as a university faculty member at the College of Law at the same base salary of the highest paid College of Law faculty member,” the contract states.

Next Steps: Two Key Votes Ahead

The contract requires approval from two governing bodies:

FAMU Board of Trustees on June 6

on Florida Board of Governors on June 18 at Florida Atlantic University

The June 6 meeting is public and will be hosted via Zoom. Visit FAMU’s Board of Trustees website for access details.

To make a public comment, email:

kimberly.taylor@famu.edu

Deadline: 5 p.m. on June 5

Include the agenda topic you plan to discuss.

Alumni Pushback and Delayed Budget Vote

The proposed agreement comes at a time of continued tension surrounding the search process. Many alumni are angry over what they see as a politically motivated appointment. Some accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis of selecting Johnson to align higher education with his political goals.

Due to these concerns, several alumni have vowed to withhold financial support. They do not want donations to fund Johnson’s salary.

The FAMU Foundation Board of Directors echoed those concerns. On May 30, they postponed a vote on a 2025–2026 budget amendment. This spending plan would fund the president’s compensation. Board members said they needed more time to review available funds.

Final Thoughts

FAMU is facing a pivotal decision. The salary proposal and public criticism reveal deeper challenges in the university’s leadership and political environment. The next few weeks will shape not only FAMU’s executive future but also its relationship with the broader community.