FCS football likely moving to 12 game schedule

FCS football programs, including many HBCU schools, are one step closer to expanding their regular-season schedule to 12 games starting in 2026. The NCAA FCS Oversight Committee recently approved a key recommendation that would make the 12-game schedule standard every year.

Currently, FCS football teams play either 11 or 12 games depending on the calendar. When there are 13 weeks between Labor Day weekend and the FCS playoff selection show — typically aired the Sunday before Thanksgiving — teams are allowed to play 12 games. In years with only 12 weeks, teams play 11.

Under the new proposal, FCS programs would shift to a consistent 13-week schedule. The season would begin annually on the final Thursday in August, giving teams the opportunity to play 12 regular-season games every year.

The committee cited the importance of aligning FCS football with FBS standards. FBS teams have played a consistent 12-game schedule since 2006, regardless of calendar shifts.

“Standardizing the start date and number of contests in FCS football enhances the overall experience and provides FCS football student-athletes with the opportunity to participate in the same number of regular-season contests as FBS football student-athletes, regardless of the calendar year,” the committee stated in its report.

This change will have a significant impact on HBCU football programs, many of which compete at the FCS level in conferences such as the SWAC and MEAC. These programs often build their schedules around major classics, rivalry games, and revenue-generating matchups against FBS opponents.

A guaranteed 12-game schedule every year could offer more flexibility for:

Scheduling marquee events like the Bayou Classic, Florida Classic, and Magic City Classic

Increasing revenue opportunities through additional home games or high-profile matchups

Enhancing exposure and recruiting by ensuring more consistent national and regional visibility

This change could also help level the playing field, allowing HBCUs more chances to match the scheduling advantages already enjoyed by FBS and some FCS peers.

What Happens Next?

The final decision will be made at the upcoming NCAA Division I Council meeting next month. Approval is expected, which would make the 12-game FCS football schedule official starting with the 2026 season.