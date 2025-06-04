HBCU AD being sued for $1 million over alleged SA

HOUSTON – HBCU Texas Southern University placed a senior Vice President of intercollegiate athletics Dr. Kevin Granger on official on leave after a civil lawsuit accused him of sexual assault and harassment. A university staff member filed the suit, naming Granger as the defendant.

The plaintiff filed the lawsuit on June 2, 2025, in Harris County District Court. She claims Granger made unwanted physical contact that caused bodily injury. Attorney Tony Buzbee’s law firm represents the plaintiff, who seeks over \$1 million in damages, including legal fees and interest.

The filing requests a Level 3 Discovery Control Plan under Texas law. This type of plan suggests the case involves complex matters. The plaintiff also requested a trial by jury.

Texas Southern, a leading HBCU, responded by confirming it knew about the lawsuit and emphasized its commitment to safety. In a statement to HBCU Gameday, the university said:

“Texas Southern University became aware of the allegations involving a senior member of the leadership team following the filing of civil litigation. The University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, as the safety of our students, student-athletes, and employees is our top priority. As a standard practice, the University does not comment on pending litigation.”

The university also sent a message to alumni and staff. It explained that it launched an independent investigation and placed the executive on leave to ensure a fair review. While the lawsuit does not name Texas Southern as a defendant, the university said it would uphold its policies and values throughout the process.

This situation continues to gain attention across the HBCU community. With more details of the accusations now public, many are watching how the case unfolds. HBCU Gameday will provide further updates as new information emerges.