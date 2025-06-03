HBCU AD accused of sexual assault

HOUSTON – An HBCU athletics official has been placed on leave after serious allegations surfaced this week. Dr. Kevin Granger, the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Southern University, is facing a sexual assault accusation. A university staff member made the claim in a lawsuit filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee’s law firm.

The HBCU administrator is accused of asking vulgar, graphic questions and inappropriately touching the staff member. KHOU 11 first reported the details. Texas Southern University confirmed to HBCU Legends that Dr. Granger has been placed on administrative leave. The university is now conducting an investigation.

In a public statement, Texas Southern addressed the lawsuit and confirmed the action taken:

“In the coming days, you may see media coverage regarding allegations of misconduct involving a senior member of the Texas Southern University leadership team… We have initiated an independent investigation to ensure a fair and thorough review of the matter. The executive in question has been placed on administrative leave.”

The university is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Still, the situation has gained attention in the HBCU community. Texas Southern said the safety of students, faculty, staff, and student-athletes is its top priority.

Dr. Granger is a former standout basketball player at TSU. He has served in athletics leadership for years. His work has helped shape Texas Southern’s athletic programs—one of the most visible in the HBCU landscape.

HBCU Gameday will continue to track this story and share updates as they become available.

This case highlights the need for transparency and accountability in HBCU leadership. As the investigation unfolds, many in the HBCU world will be watching for next steps and outcomes.