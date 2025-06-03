NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth gets love from Stephen A

Winston-Salem State University alumni pride was on full display during ESPN’s First Take on Monday, as Stephen A. Smith delivered a heartfelt congratulations to fellow HBCU graduate Rajah Caruth. Caruth made history over the weekend by winning his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the 2025 season at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30—securing a playoff spot in the process.

The segment opened with a throwback recorded message from Caruth thanking Smith for his influence and leadership during a previous HBCU segment.



“Honestly, Stephen A., I wanted to say thank you for everything you’ve done for Winston-Salem State University and our culture,” Caruth said. “You’re a great example of living Black history.”

Smith, who graduated from the HBCU in Dec. 1991, was visibly moved by the gesture, responded with emotion and pride.

“I always get touched by stuff like that, especially for my alma mater, which means the world to me. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Winston-Salem State,” he said.

Smith praised Caruth’s performance during the final stretch of the race, noting the young driver held off seasoned champions in the final 15 laps.

“He handled his business, held it down, and ended up winning for the first time. I’m very, very proud of this young man and what he’s doing—the way he’s representing the Rams.”

This win marked the second career victory for Caruth in the Craftsman Truck Series. Smith took the moment to highlight Caruth’s impact as an HBCU representative in a traditionally non-diverse sport like NASCAR.

“Anytime I see great things from Winston-Salem State, I’m incredibly happy… There’s a whole bunch of talent at HBCUs throughout this country.”

As Smith wrapped up his remarks, he once again voiced his support for Caruth and reaffirmed his commitment to celebrating HBCU excellence, saying, “Way to go, Rajah. Way to go.”