HBCU grad wins second career NASCAR race

Rajah Caruth has won his second career race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series winning at Nashville Motor Speedway on Friday night. The HBCU graduate from Winston-Salem State University snapped a 32-race winless streak dating back to Las Vegas in the spring of 2024. With the win, Caruth automatically qualifies for the NASCAR playoffs and will be eligible to compete for the championship at the end of the season.

Caruth came out of the pits in first place after the second stage of the race thanks to quick work by his pit crew. He entered the pits in third place, and after gaining those two crucial spots he never relinquished the lead. But it was close and drama-filled as the laps unfolded.

Rajah Caruth holds off the competition

Caruth had to hold off Corey Heim, the top driver and points leader in the Truck series, who was on the bumper of the NO. 71 Chevrolet all the way to the checkered flag. Heim pulled side by side by Caruth at one point in the final laps but couldn’t complete the pass. Layne Riggs eventually caught up to Heim and their battle for second place gave Caruth just enough cushion to take home the victory. Heim who has four wins this year held on for second, Riggs finished third.

“I was just asking myself, how bad do I want it. I just try my best and we had clean air and their stuff was better, but I just I just did my best. That was it,” he said during his postgame interview on FS1.

Rajah Caruth led a race-high 61 laps on Friday night. Heading into the race Caruth was 13th in the points standings. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck series is back on Saturday June 7 at Michigan International Speedway. The race will be televised on Fox at noon EST.