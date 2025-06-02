HBCU coach U-turns back to previous school with AD promotion

In a dramatic twist that could only happen in HBCU hoops, Andre Payne has made a surprise U-turn back to Talladega College, less than two months after being named the new head men’s basketball coach at Allen University. Now, he’s not just returning to coach — he’s taking over as athletic director, too.

A Surprise Turn in the HBCU Coaching Carousel

This spring, Allen University proudly announced Payne as its new head men’s basketball coach. It looked like a fresh chapter for the former Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach — an opportunity to bring his SWAC-tested experience to a new Division II stage.

But that rebuild never began.

Fast forward to June, and Payne is back at Talladega College, where he previously coached the women’s team for one season. Only this time, he’s pulling double duty: returning as head coach of the women’s basketball program and stepping into the role of athletic director. A comeback story with a plot twist no one saw coming.

“I am thankful and excited about returning to Talladega College,” said Payne. “My previous experience at Dega was truly special. It is a great opportunity to reunite with Dr. Todd, who truly understands the importance of athletics on an HBCU campus.”

Image courtesy of Talladega College

Talladega Sees a Leader Return

Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president-elect of Talladega College, didn’t hold back his praise for Payne’s return.

“I am thrilled to welcome Coach Andre Payne back as our head women’s basketball coach and new athletic director,” said Dr. Todd. “He is highly respected, not only by his fellow coaches, but also by the entire college community.”

This move brings Payne full circle in record time. While the college sports world is used to coaching changes, it’s rare to see one undone so quickly. And with a promotion baked into the return.

“One of my main goals is to ensure that our student-athletes will grow holistically,” he said. “We want to develop them academically, athletically, professionally, and socially.”

A Big Win for Talladega, a Pivot for Allen

For Talladega, this is a major coup. For Allen, it’s back to the drawing board. And for Payne, it’s a second chance to build something special at an HBCU that believes in his vision.