Michael Vick shows up at NFL OTA practice

Michael Vick, newly named head football coach at Norfolk State University, made a high-profile appearance at the Atlanta Falcons’ OTA practice on June 2. The visit marks a full-circle moment for the former Falcons quarterback and signals a new chapter not only for Vick, but for the visibility of HBCU football programs nationwide.

Vick’s presence at an NFL facility just months after taking the helm at Norfolk State is more than symbolic. As one of the most electrifying players in NFL history, his legacy with the Falcons remains strong. From 2001 to 2006, Vick revolutionized the quarterback position with his speed, arm strength, and game-changing plays, earning four Pro Bowl selections and becoming the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

We had a legend at practice today ? pic.twitter.com/7acbHpyVKz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 2, 2025

Now, as he transitions to coaching, Vick brings more than just football knowledge—he brings national attention. The presence of Vick is offering Norfolk State a level of exposure rarely seen for an HBCU program. This increased visibility has the potential to impact recruiting, fundraising, and media coverage for the Spartans and beyond.

Vick’s star power is already generating buzz on social media, and it’s clear he’s committed to elevating HBCU football. By bridging the gap between professional football and historically Black colleges, he can help shift the national narrative and spotlight the talent and potential housed within these institutions.

For Norfolk State, having a household name like Michael Vick on the sidelines is more than a coaching change—it’s a branding transformation. As HBCUs continue to push for equity in the college sports landscape, Vick’s influence could be a game-changer.