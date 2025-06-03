Las Vegas HBCU Classic to air on Black-owned broadcast network

HBCU football is headed to the Las Vegas Strip. This fall, the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic will mark a major milestone —not just in location, but in legacy. Set inside the glistening confines of Allegiant Stadium, the state-of-the-art home of the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL. The game will feature a marquee matchup between two titans of Black college football: Jackson State and Grambling State. But the spotlight won’t only be on the field. In a move that marries authenticity with innovation. Allen Media Group’s HBCUGo will be the broadcast and streaming partner of the marquee Classic.

The partnership isn’t just about airing a game. It’s about aligning a historic moment with a historic mission. A new high-profile classic backed by a Black-owned broadcast network starts a bold new chapter in the broadcast history of HBCU football.

With Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group launching HBCUGo in 2022 as a free, ad-supported streaming platform dedicated exclusively to HBCU sports and culture, the network has quietly become a go-to hub for fans who want more than just box scores. They want the band, the pageantry, the legacy—and HBCUGo delivers all of it.

More than a Game

At the heart of the game is one of Black college football’s most iconic rivalries. Jackson State vs. Grambling has been a staple of HBCU gridiron greatness for decades. Think Eddie Robinson vs. W.C. Gorden. Think Deion Sanders bringing his primetime flair to the SWAC. Think NFL-bound talent clashing in front of packed stadiums and battle-tested bands. Now, that rich history takes center stage in one of the most high-tech venues in the world, placing HBCU tradition on a stage that matches its magnitude.

Juxtaposing the timeless spirit of these two programs with the ultra-modern aesthetics of Allegiant Stadium is symbolic. HBCUs are no longer relegated to the margins of college sports. They’re thriving, innovating, and now—streaming globally with Black ownership at the wheel.

As the network continues to grow its slate of games, pregame coverage, and cultural content, the Las Vegas HBCU Classic serves as a defining moment for the surging network. One that says: Black-owned HBCU sports media isn’t coming—it’s here.