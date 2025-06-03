ACC quarterback headed to HBCU program

Former ACC quarterback Jack Brandon is headed to the HBCU ranks. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound passer spent the last four seasons at Boston College. He has now committed to Tennessee State University as the Tigers begin a new era under head coach Reggie Barlow. Brandon brings Power Five experience to an HBCU program fresh off a 9-4 season and a share of the OVC/Big South championship.

Brandon never saw game action during his ACC career. Still, he showed promise at Cheshire Academy, where he threw for over 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also played basketball and baseball, showing his all-around athleticism. His move from the ACC to an HBCU highlights the talent shift happening across college football.

Tennessee State is undergoing big changes. Former head coach Eddie George led the Tigers to the FCS playoffs before leaving for Bowling Green. Reggie Barlow now takes over after a strong run with Alabama State and the XFL’s DC Defenders. Brandon gives the staff a quarterback with size, arm talent, and leadership.

The addition of an ACC quarterback helps boost Tennessee State’s HBCU resurgence. It also signals that HBCU football is attracting talent from top conferences. Brandon’s presence could help stabilize the offense during the coaching transition.

Tennessee State has an unknown outlook heading into 2025. As the team adjusts to a new system, Brandon will have the chance to lead the way. His move from the ACC to an HBCU is one many players are making these days, including a player for Tennessee State’s first opponent.

Fans and scouts will watch closely to see how he performs. Brandon’s development could be key to another strong run in the OVC/Big South.