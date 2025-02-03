Las Vegas HBCU Classic brings historic rivalry to Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) will present the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic between two storied HBCU football programs, Grambling State University and Jackson State University, on October 25, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium.

The landmark event will celebrate the rich legacy and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), showcasing one of college football’s most storied rivalries. The matchup will mark the 73rd all-time meeting between the two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) programs. Grambling earned a 41-20 victory in the last meeting on September 21, 2024.

“The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are proud to host the HBCU Classic, celebrating the rich legacy, talent, and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. “The Raiders organization has a deep and long-standing connection to HBCU football that dates to the early years of the franchise under Al Davis and includes three Pro Football Hall of Famers from HBCU programs, the first Black quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, the first Black head coach in modern NFL history, and dozens of outstanding players, coaches, and administrators. We eagerly anticipate the pride and passion of HBCU football visiting Las Vegas in October.”

The first Las Vegas HBCU Classic will extend far beyond the Allegiant Stadium playing field, showcasing two of college football’s most celebrated marching bands: Grambling’s “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band and Jackson State’s internationally renowned “Sonic Boom of the South.”

“We are proud to welcome Grambling and Jackson State to Las Vegas in October for this historic HBCU matchup,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “This game is more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of culture, tradition, and community that resonates far beyond the field. We look forward to showcasing the excitement and hospitality Las Vegas has to offer to the teams, alumni, and fans.”

The contest marks Grambling’s second appearance in the “Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World,” following a 2002 matchup against Tennessee State at Sam Boyd Stadium. Grambling’s “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band also performed at halftime of a Raiders game during the 2021 season. Jackson State returns for its third visit after facing UNLV in 1975 and 2016. Las Vegas last hosted an HBCU football program on September 2, 2017, when Howard University shocked UNLV as a heavy underdog in one of college football’s most stunning upsets.

Presales for tickets and fan experience travel packages will go on sale on March 3, offering attendees exclusive opportunities to take in the game and the best of Las Vegas, and the public on sale will begin on March 7. For information on travel packages and tickets, visit allegiantstadium.com/lvhbcuclassic or @lvhbcuclassic on Instagram and X.

Broadcast details, kickoff time, and credential information will be announced at a later date.

The Las Vegas HBCU Classic was created through a strategic partnership between the Las Vegas Raiders, ASM Global, Russ Potts Productions, Inc., and the LVCVA. This collaboration brings HBCUs to the forefront, celebrating their rich athletic tradition and cultural heritage while showcasing top-tier college football at world-class Allegiant Stadium.

#LVHBCUCLASSIC

Quotes from Grambling

“We are excited about the opportunity to compete in the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic. This game provides us with a tremendous opportunity to not only compete on a premier stage in front of a national audience, but also allows us to further showcase our great institution while also allowing us to reconnect with Grambling alumni, supporters, and friends on the west coast.” – Dr. Trayvean D. Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics

“There is a lot of buzz around the alumni base and around the team; everybody is really excited about having this opportunity to take our team to Vegas and play on this stage. We have a large alumni base out there in California, Vegas, on the West Coast. To play a team like Jackson State, who has a strong following, the same with us, that we’re going to have a strong following, so it’s a great opportunity for both teams to go out there and show what we have. You got to take your hat off to the SWAC and to both athletic directors for putting their heads together and coming up with this idea. This is a great idea. We accept the challenge, and I’m sure Jackson State’s excited.” – Mickey Joseph, Grambling Head Football Coach

Quotes from Jackson State

“We are excited about the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas. This trip will give us an opportunity to bring the Jackson State experience out West. Our student-athletes will get the chance to play in a first-class venue in front of a national audience and showcase our university.” – Ashley Robinson, VP/Director of Athletics

“We are excited about the opportunity to play in Las Vegas. This is a chance for our players to play in a world-class stadium in front of a national audience. I can’t wait to see Tiger Nation show up in Vegas for the game.” – T.C. Taylor, Head Football Coach